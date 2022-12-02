Creighton soccer hopes to continue giant-killer status against Duke in elite eight

Creighton's postseason run the past month has felt historic. The Bluejays, in fact, have accomplished something that hasn't been done in a decade.

Creighton is the first team since 2012 to win three straight NCAA men's tournament games after trailing 1-0 in each match.

"With our team, it's a lot of belief," senior midfielder Dominic Briggs said. "Johnny was saying this is the closest the team has been ever. I think that helps us play. We trust each other, we know we're going to get stuff done."

Johnny is Creighton coach Johnny Torres, who was an assistant on that 2012 squad. He sees the close-knit nature of this year's squad as special.

"I don't think that's something you can coach. I think you either have that in regards of the entire group or you don't," Torres said. "In my 15 years here, I've not seen a group come this close, and we've had some pretty close groups in the past. I think that's one of the biggest attributes that has gotten us through the season."

The 2012 season is the last time the Bluejays reached the national semifinals. CU can get to that point again as it will play at fourth-ranked Duke in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday.

"It is pretty amazing to look around the country and see there's eight teams left and we're one of them," defender Luke Mitchell said.

Creighton's latest last-minute thriller came at Tulsa. The Bluejays trailed 1-0 at halftime before Mark O'Neill's header in the first 10 minutes of the second half tied it. Then with less than three minutes left, Giorgio Probo converted a penalty kick for the winner.

Probo had assisted on the earlier goal for his 13th assist on the year - that's good for third in the NCAA. Creighton also features the nation's top scorer in Duncan McGuire with his 21 goals. As a team, CU has a NCAA-best 60 goals.

The Bluejays will go up against the country's best defensive team as Duke has allowed eight goals in its 13-1-4 season. Last Sunday's 1-0 win over Florida International was goalkeeper Eliot Hamill's 12th shutout - Creighton hasn't been shut out all season.

Mitchell came up with a defensive gem of his own during the win over Tulsa.

With less than 12 minutes to go in a 1-1 tie, Tulsa's Takayoshi Wyatt delivered a shot that seemed destined to put the Golden Hurricane ahead. But Mitchell sprinted to the ball and kicked it out of bounds just before it crossed the goal line.

"He's always been a soldier for us and I was not surprised to see him running toward the post to keep the ball off the line," Torres said. "It was a game-saving play."

The main player CU's defense needs to slow Saturday is Mohammad Shukar, who has 10 of Duke's 30 goals. No other Blue Devil has more than four goals this season.