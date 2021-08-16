 Skip to main content
Creighton soccer hosting Iowa Western, one of nation's best juco teams
SOCCER

Creighton soccer hosting Iowa Western, one of nation's best juco teams

Creighton will continue its preseason slate by hosting Iowa Western on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium for the first-ever fall exhibition match between the two local programs.

It will be the second tune-up opportunity of the month for the Jays, who secured a 2-2 draw against UMKC on Saturday. They're also set to face Bradley in another home exhibition on Friday.

The Reivers — who reached the NJCAA Division I championship game last spring — will be making a much-anticipated preseason debut. They return 21 members of last season's squad, which lost that title game in overtime to Salt Lake Community College. They open the year ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA DI preseason poll.

Goalkeeper Patrick Millard was a first-team NJCAA D1 All-American for Iowa Western last season. He transferred to Creighton in the offseason.

The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

