Creighton soccer hosting Iowa Western, one of nation's best juco teams

Creighton will continue its preseason slate by hosting Iowa Western on Tuesday at Morrison Stadium for the first-ever fall exhibition match between the two local programs.

It will be the second tune-up opportunity of the month for the Jays, who secured a 2-2 draw against UMKC on Saturday. They're also set to face Bradley in another home exhibition on Friday.

The Reivers — who reached the NJCAA Division I championship game last spring — will be making a much-anticipated preseason debut. They return 21 members of last season's squad, which lost that title game in overtime to Salt Lake Community College. They open the year ranked No. 2 in the NJCAA DI preseason poll.

Goalkeeper Patrick Millard was a first-team NJCAA D1 All-American for Iowa Western last season. He transferred to Creighton in the offseason.

The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

