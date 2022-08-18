Creighton soccer opens season with draw against Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Creighton women opened their regular season by earning a scoreless draw with Montana on Thursday.

Creighton outshot Montana 4-1 over the final 15 minutes, but the Bluejays weren't able to find the back of the net. For the game, Montana outshot the Jays 9-7.

Lara Kazandjian and Ariana Mondiri each had two shots on goal to lead the Bluejays. Keelan Terrell made three saves as she picked up the shutout for CU.

Creighton will stay on the road and face Gonzaga at 2 p.m. Sunday.