The Creighton men and women look to break into the win column Friday when the Bluejays host their annual Socctoberfest event at Morrison Stadium.

The women host Minnesota at 4 p.m., the men follow at 7 against Michigan.

"It's going to be a fun match. Michigan is a well-coached team, they're very organized. They have a lot of firepower up top," CU coach Johnny Torres said of the 1-1-2 Wolverines.

The Bluejays are seeking more firepower of their own as they're off to an 0-2-2 start. After leading the country in goals last season, CU has scored four in those first four matches.

Torres said when his team gets in scoring position, he wants it to balance showing patience but not being tentative.

"At the end of the day, we have to make sure we get better at executing the final pass and we get better at executing the final shot on goal," Torres said.

He knows faster starts would help, too. Creighton has trailed at halftime in three of the four matches.

"Definitely a lot harder when you're chasing a game," Torres said. "Definitely makes things more difficult, more challenging, although (rallying) does show some resilience."

CU rallied Monday at Denver when true freshman Arilla delivered a free kick for a tying goal with 4:15 left, allowing the Jays to earn a 2-2 draw.

The CU women have tied their last two matches as they have a 0-2-3 mark. In Sunday's 2-2 draw at Drake, coach Ross Paule said his team had an up and down performance and was "just not consistent enough in the attacking third.

"The positives are when we are moving the ball, when we do have dangerous runs, we're a very good team," he said.