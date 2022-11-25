Creighton soccer ready for first Sweet 16 appearance since 2016

It's been a November to remember for Creighton's soccer team. From the players' perspective, it all has started with the team's chemistry.

"Over the last couple years, we've built something special here, not only on the field but off the field," CU goalkeeper Paul Kruse said. "We have a group that sticks together, just doesn't quit."

The Bluejays have been at their best the past three weeks. They knocked off the top three seeds to win the Big East tournament for the first time, then they scored goals in the final 10 minutes in NCAA tournament wins over No. 23 Missouri State and No. 1 Washington.

It's the first time since 2016 that Creighton (11-4-6) has reached the Sweet 16.

"I think the past few games we've all been willing to fight and give it our all for one another," said Duncan McGuire, who scored twice in the final seven minutes for the 3-1 win at Washington. "That's been showing in the results we've been getting."

Creighton avenged regular-season losses to Xavier and Georgetown during the league tournament. The Sweet 16 offers the Jays a chance to avenge another defeat when they play at Tulsa at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Creighton was knocked out of last year's NCAA tournament in the second round by Tulsa when Mitchell Cashion scored late in the first half of a 1-0 win. The Bluejays were held without a shot on goal in that match, but this year CU leads the NCAA in goals with 58.

"The style they want to play is somewhat consistent to what they've done over the last couple of years," coach Johnny Torres said. "They also want to keep possession of the ball. They have some very dangerous players going forward, they like to send numbers foward on the attack, which is similar to us."

Tulsa has allowed a total of 16 goals in 16 matches as Mariano Fazio was named the American Athletic Conference defender of the year and Alex Lopez was its goalkeeper of the year. Offensively, Alex Meinhard leads the team in goals (9) and assists (5).

Tulsa, which beat Georgetown in overtime to open its NCAA tournament, has shut eight of its 16 opponents. Creighton hasn't been shutout all season, and in its NCAA wins, it kept putting pressure on its opponents. Jake Ashford and Alejandro Maillet scored in the final eight minutes against Missouri State, then McGuire's goals at Washington increased his NCAA-best total to 21.

"As the game gets longer, it gets more open and the other team gets extended more, maybe more susceptible to a counter (attack), which is a strength of ours," said McGuire, who has scored nine goals in six matches this month.

The elements could play a factor for the Sweet 16 matchup. Saturday's forecast for Tulsa calls for rain and temperatures around 50 degrees.