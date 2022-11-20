Creighton soccer shocks No. 1 Washington in NCAA Tournament

SEATTLE - Add another unforgettable moment in Duncan McGuire's memorable season.

McGuire scored twice in the final 6:18 to give Creighton the 3-1 upset over No. 1 Washington on its home field Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA men's soccer tournament.

McGuire entered the night leading the NCAA in goals with 19, which included six when the Bluejays won the Big East tournament earlier this month.

The Creighton Prep grad broke a 1-1 tie with 6:18 left and then added an insurance goal less than two minutes later.

Creighton fell behind when Washington scored in the 10th minute on a goal by Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.​

But the Bluejays answered in the 21st minute when Owen O'Malley took a pass from McGuire and scored from 12 yards out.

The Bluejays nearly took the lead in the final minute of the first half as Jackson Castro's shot was stopped by a diving Sam Fowler for Washington.

But there was no stopping McGuire in the closing minutes.