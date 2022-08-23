Creighton soccer to open regular season with eight games in Omaha

It's been home, sweet home through the exhibition season for the Creighton men's soccer team.

The Bluejays have a chance for that feeling to continue through nearly the first month of the regular season.

Creighton plays its first eight regular-season matches in Omaha — seven at Morrison Stadium, the other at UNO's Caniglia Field. Creighton's opener is against Oakland at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. In all, 13 of Creighton's first 14 games will be in Omaha.

"With those 13 home games comes a lot of responsibility because you can't drop many of these games at home," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said.

Torres likes the depth on this team as Creighton returns eight starters from a 9-8-2 team that reached the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. The Bluejay players are looking forward to competing so often in familiar surroundings.

"The fans, the energy you feel in (Morrison), you don't get that anywhere else in the country," co-captain Mark O'Neill said.

The Bluejays played some of of their best ball down the stretch in 2021 when it went 6-2-1 in their last nine games, losing to Tulsa in the second round of the NCAAs. The Jays also have played well this preseason, outscoring Drake, Bradley and Denver by a combined 11-3 in three wins.

"Our team is very much on the same page," said Dominic Briggs, who started all 19 games last year and delivered five assists in the first two exhibitions.

Torres looks for Creighton to continue an upward trajectory, although he likes what he's seen so far.

"It's no secret we have a lot of experience on the field, but that doesn't always translate to players wanting to be on the same page. What I'm most happy about is that we seem to have experienced players who want to play together and understand one another," Torres said.

Torres expects more of a collective effort on the offensive end after losing Diego Gutierrez, who led the Big East in goals (10) and assists (7) last season. Gutierrez now plays with the MLS' Portland Timbers franchise.

"He was an electrifying player, a very good athlete. But I think at times when you have a player that takes so much onus on his own, sometimes you have guys sit back and watch Diego go," Torres said. "Now it gives the rest of us a chance to step up and show what we're made of."

Creighton does return goalkeeper Paul Kruse, back for his fifth season. He has allowed 1.05 goals per game in 50 career starts. Kruse was the Big East's preseason goalie of the year, while Charles Auguste also was a first-team preseason pick.

Creighton was fourth in the team standings in the league's poll. But with that wealth of home matches, the Bluejays expect to make another run to the NCAA tournament.

"An NCAA tournament without us being in it is a failure for us," Torres said. "For our guys to get a taste of what it's supposed to be like only makes them that much hungrier."