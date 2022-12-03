Creighton soccer upsets No. 4 Duke, punches ticket to first College Cup semifinal since 2012

Creighton's red-hot offense didn't wait until the second half this time around.

Facing a fourth-ranked Duke squad that had allowed a total of eight goals in its first 18 matches, Creighton struck for three first-half goals and went on to a 3-2 win in the NCAA quarterfinals Saturday afternoon in Durham, North Carolina.

The win moves Creighton into the College Cup for the first time since 2012. The semifinals and final will be played in Cary, North Carolina, beginning Friday. Creighton will face Syracuse, which beat Vermont 2-1 in its quarterfinal.

Creighton has downed four ranked opponents in the NCAAs after winning the Big East tournament for the first time as a sixth seed.

"We always believed in this group. We always knew we had the capability of doing special things," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "And I'm glad we're at where we were today."

Creighton trailed 1-0 in each of the first three rounds of the NCAAs before scoring deciding goals in the closing minutes to advance. On Saturday, the Bluejays never trailed as their high-scoring offense was on full display in the opening half.

Duncan McGurire gave Creighton a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute. He took a pass from Charles Auguste on the left side of the box and snuck a low shot from 15 yards out in between the near post and Duke keeper Eliot Hamell.

It was Creighton Prep graduate's NCAA-best 22nd goal this season and his ninth in seven postseason games over the past month.

After Duke tied it in the 29th minute, Creighton stunned the Blue Devils by scoring twice in the final 2:46 of the first half.

"I understand that Duke allowed only eight goals in the season, but that was our 63rd goal this season," Torres said. "I think we pack a good offensive punch and I'm glad we were able to get to good spots."

Jackson Castro first put away a long crossing pass from Miguel Ventura for his 10th goal of the season. Then with 45 seconds left, Charles Auguste took a pass from Giorgio Probo and drilled a perfectly placed shot from 30 yards out into the corner of the net as the Jays took a 3-1 lead to halftime.

Torres said being up two goals at halftime didn't change his team's strategy.

"We wanted to make sure we stayed the course and continued to play," Torres said. "But I give credit to Duke for being able to increase the pressure."

Duke finished with a 19-8 shot advantage. The Blue Devils pulled within 3-2 with 15 minutes left on a Creighton own goal. That play was set up by Duke's 18th corner kick of the match — Duke had 22 corner kicks on the day while Creighton had three.

Creighton keeper Paul Kruse made eight saves, including two spectacular ones in the 59th minute. He dove to make the first save, then was on the ground when he made the second.

"With a goalie like Paul, you want to make sure he's making the saves he's supposed to make. But we also understand that in order to be successful and go far, you also need a goalkeeper who makes two, maybe sometimes three saves he's not supposed to make. I think he did that today," Torres said. "He's a guy that brings some calm to our back line."

Creighton (13-4-6)... 3 0 - 3

Duke (13-2-4)........... 1 1 - 2

Goals: CU, McGuire, Castro, Auguste; DU, Gudbjorssen, own goal