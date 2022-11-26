Creighton soccer uses more late-match magic to down Tulsa and advance to Elite Eight

TULSA, Okla. — Another NCAA match, another late-minute winning goal for the Creighton men's soccer team.

Giorgio Probo converted a tie-breaking penalty kick with 2:14 left as Creighton knocked off No. 15 Tulsa 2-1 Saturday night to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

In all three Creighton wins in this NCAA tournament, the Jays have trailed 1-0 and scored the deciding goal in the final eight minutes.

In the first round, CU was down 1-0 to No. 23 Missouri State before Jake Ashford and Alejandro Maillet scored in the last eight minutes for a 2-1 win. Last Sunday, the Jays beat No. 1 Washington 3-1 when Duncan McGuire scored twice in the final seven minutes.

"The belief these guys have right now is special. They believe in each other and themselves," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "Until the final whistle blows, they're going to continue to fight. It's a great attribute to have."

Tulsa took a 1-0 midway through the first half when Alex Meinhard, its leading scorer on the season, found the back of the net.

Tulsa knocked Creighton out of last year's NCAAs in the second round, but the Jays didn't allow that to happen again.

Tulsa outshot the Jays 7-4 in the first half. But Creighton put pressure on the Golden Hurricane with three shots on goal in the first 10 minutes after halftime. That helped Creighton level the match in the 54th minute when Probo lofted a pass into the box and Mark O'Neill went up in traffic and headed in the equalizer.

That set the stage for the winner from Probo, an Iowa Western transfer who led the team in assists this season.

"He's been stellar all season. He brings others into the game," Torres said of Probo. "And in a pressure moment, he stepped up."

Paul Kruse made three saves in goal for Creighton on a rainy night.

Creighton, which hadn't won more than two games in a row during the regular season, takes a six-match win streak into the Elite Eight.