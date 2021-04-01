Creighton soccer, vying for Big East tourney spot, set for final home match

The Jays have scored 11 goals in their past four matches, and they've won three of those games. They had six goals in their first six outings of the season.

Junior midfielder Charles Auguste was recognized Monday as the Big East's offensive player of the week — he's up to two goals and three assists on the year. Ten different CU players have scored this season.

"I think we've made an emphasis on playing forward, and playing in our opponent's half," coach Johnny Torres said after his team's 3-1 win over UMKC on Monday. "I think a lot of people get bogged down in possession, regardless of what part of the field you're holding possession in. We definitely have been focusing on keeping possession of the ball in our opponent's half. We've showed that over the last couple of games."

Creighton will need to be on the attack Friday against DePaul (2-4-2, 2-4), which defeated CU 2-1 on March 13.

If the Jays (5-4, 4-2) win their final two league matches, they would clinch a spot in the four-team Big East tournament. They could also earn a tourney berth if they beat the Blue Demons on Friday and Butler loses or draws against Xavier on Saturday.

The CU-DePaul match is set to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Morrison Stadium.

