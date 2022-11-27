 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creighton soccer's Elite Eight opponent announced

Creighton will face Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Creighton men's soccer will play its third consecutive road match as the Bluejays will be at Duke for their Elite Eight match. It will take place at noon Saturday.

Duke shut out Florida International 1-0 on Sunday to advance. It was the 12th shutout of the season for Duke (13-1-4), which has allowed eight goals on the season.

Creighton, which has the most goals of any team in the NCAA this season, advanced to the Elite Eight Saturday night with a 2-1 win at Tulsa.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

