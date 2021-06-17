 Skip to main content
Creighton soccer's Skylar Heinrich transfers to TCU
SOCCER

Creighton soccer's Skylar Heinrich transfers to TCU

From men's basketball to rowing, take a look at the head coaches of Creighton Athletics.

Former Elkhorn standout Skylar Heinrich, the 2019 Big East freshman of the year, announced on Instagram Thursday she's transferring from Creighton to TCU.

Skylar Heinrich

Skylar Heinrich.

Heinrich started 27 of 28 matches during her CU career, scoring 13 goals in two years with the Jays. The speedy forward led her team in shot attempts (24) this past season when Creighton reached the Big East tournament for the first time since joining the league.

But she's headed to a new program next fall.

TCU is coming off a spring season where it went 12-2-2, won the Big 12 regular-season title and reached the NCAA's Elite Eight. The Horned Frogs are one of 16 programs to appear in the last five NCAA tournaments.

Heinrich wrote on Instagram that she was thankful for the support of family and coaches and that the decision marks "new beginnings."

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

