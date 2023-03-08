MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Creighton pitching allowed one hit in sweeping two five-inning games from Penn on Wednesday in the final day of The Spring Games.

Natalia Puchino threw a one-hitter as Creighton won the opener 8-0, Payton Akers followed with a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win against the winless Quakers.

Emma Rosonke hit a three-run home run in the third inning and a fourth-inning RBI single in the opener. Cayla Nielsen, who had a two-run single in the first game, led off the second game with a homer. Erika Perez added a two-run double in the six-run third inning.

Creighton went 5-3 during five days at The Spring Games. The Jays will play their home opener Tuesday with a doubleheader against UMKC.

Penn............000 00—0 1 1

Creighton....033 4x—10 12 0

W: Puchino, 6-3. L: Zyburg, 0-7. 2B: CU, Nielsen. HR: CU, Rosonke

Creighton (11-11)....206 00—8 7 1

Penn (0-13).............000 00—0 0 4

W: Akers, 3-2. L: Riley, 0-4. 2B: CU, Rosonke 2, Perez, Frame. HR: CU, Nielsen