Creighton softball defeats Seton Hall in the ninth inning

Kailey Wilson's home run in the seventh forced extra innings, and Creighton scored twice in the ninth for a 4-2 Big East win over Seton Hall on Sunday.
Down 2-1, Wilson led off the seventh with a home run to left center. Creighton then got RBI hits from Saren Croker and Madeline Vejvoda in the ninth.
Kate Mullally pitched all nine innings to earn her first win of the season. Vejvoda and Cayla Nielsen each had two hits to lead the CU offense.
Creighton returns home to face South Dakota at home Tuesday.
