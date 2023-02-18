STEPHENVILLE, Texas — With Creighton one out from a two-run victory, Akron rallied with three straight doubles for a 4-3 comeback win in the Texan Invitational Saturday.

The Jays had an opportunity to tie with runners on first and second and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Cayla Nielsen flied to center to end the game.

The Bluejays (3-5) had taken a 3-0 lead in the fourth on a two-run homer by Alyssa Gappa.

In their opener Saturday, the Jays rolled to an 11-2 five-inning win over Northern Colorado. Kailey Wilson had two doubles and a homer and drove in three. Ensley Frame and Erika Perez also had three RBIs.

The Jays wrap up the tournament Sunday against Texas A&M Commerce at 11:15 a.m.

Northern Colorado (4-5)... 002 00 -- 2;3;1

Creighton.......................... 511 4x -- 11;9;1;

W: Wiggins, 2-2. L: Hanehan, 0-1. 2B: CU, Wilson 2, Gappa. HR: NC, Villegas. CU, Wilson.

Akron (2-2)........ 000 010 3--4;9;0

Creighton (3-5)... 001 200 0--3;7;2

W: Otani, 1-2. L: Akers, 0-2. 2B : A, Campbell, Bryant, Devoe. CU, Vejvoda, Nielsen. 3B: A, Devoe. HR: CU, Gappa.