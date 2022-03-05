Creighton softball downs Oakland and Green Bay at Evansville tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Kiara Mills had a combined six hits with a homer and four RBIs as Creighton swept a pair of games at the Evansville tournament on Saturday, beating Oakland 14-6 and Green Bay 8-0.

Mikayla Santa Cruz allowed two hits and struck out three in five scoreless innings for the Bluejays (10-6), who have won three straight.

The Bluejays tallied 15 hits against Oakland (4-6), but they also committed three errors. Against Green Bay (6-11), CU had 10 hits and scored five runs in the second. It also took advantage of five Green Bay errors.

Creighton will wrap up the tournament against host Evansville at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.