Creighton softball drops Big East opener to Georgetown

Creighton opened Big East play with 6-4 loss to Georgetown on Sunday at the CU Sports Complex.
After Saturday's game was rescheduled, the teams only completed one game of a doubleheader on Sunday. The second game was declared a no-contest to accommodate Georgetown's travel schedule.
The Hoyas (11-11) won with a pair of RBI singles in the eighth inning.
Creighton had a scoring chance in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bluejays (10-9) had the potential winning run thrown out at home. Kailey Wilson led the CU with a double, a home run and two RBIs.
