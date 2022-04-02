 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball drops both games in doubleheader with St. John's

Kiara Mills had a three-run homer and an RBI double, but St. John's ultimately swept Creighton 9-8 and 3-1 on Saturday.

The Bluejays (14-14, 4-6 Big East) led 8-5 going into the bottom of the seventh of the first game, but the Red Storm (7-24, 2-9) scored four runs in the inning off CU starter Mikayla Santa Cruz to earn a walk-off win on Anna Freveletti's RBI single.

Sam Alm had three hits, while Kailey Wilson and Mills each had two. But the Red Storm tagged Santa Cruz for nine runs on nine hits and seven walks.

In the second game, Kate Mullally struck out eight and allowed one earned run in six innings for Creighton, but the Jays stranded eight runners and St. John's took advantage of two errors to score twice in the sixth to take the lead.

The Jays will open a three-game series at UConn on Friday.

