Creighton softball dropped a doubleheader to Providence Friday, falling 5-0 in the opener before losing a 6-5 eight-inning contest.

The Bluejays couldn't get a clutch hit in the first game, including in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. They stranded nine batters overall.

Pitcher Natalia Puchino (12-14) held off the Friars for four innings before Kaelyn Loncharich broke through with a two-run homer. Puchino also allowed three runs in the sixth. Providence's Riley Quirk (5-8) earned the win.

The Jays held the edge through five innings in the second game. But the Friars tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth.

A Creighton win looked within reach in the seventh when Ella Dalton scored on a Kailey Wilson single until Providence scored in the bottom of the inning to even the score and force extra innings.

The Jays stranded two runners in the eighth before Gabriella Sebastian scored on a wild pitch by Alyssa Bostley for a walk-off win for the Friars. Payton Akers took the loss, while Jessica Walter earned the win.

The Jays (20-29) return to action at Providence on Sunday at 11 a.m.