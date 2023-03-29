Six runs scored in the fifth inning led to a 9-0 mercy-rule shutout win for Drake over Creighton softball on Wednesday afternoon.

Emma Dighton opened the scoring with a two-RBI double in the top of the first and then homered to begin DU's big fifth inning with a two-run homer to left.

Addie Lightner also had a three-RBI afternoon with a solo home run in the second followed by a double that scored two more Bulldogs in the fifth.

The Bluejays (13-19) managed just three base hits and left eight runners on in what was CU's eighth straight loss.

Drake (7-20) had lost 10 straight before earning Wednesday's win.

Creighton's starter Natalia Puchino (7-8) recorded one out in the fourth before being replaced by Payton Akers. Akers proceeded to give up four hits and a walk, along with five earned runs, in the fifth before being pulled for Alyssa Bostley.

CU went in order in the bottom half of the frame and the game was called after five for mercy rule.

The Jays will begin a home series with Big East foe Butler on Friday with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m.

Drake (7-20)... 210 06 — 9 10 1

Creighton (13-19)... 000 00 — 0 3 1

W: Bedsworth (1-5) L: Puchino (7-8) 2B: DU, Lightner, Dighton, Rice. HR: Lightner, Dighton