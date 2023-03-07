MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — The Creighton softball team was shut out in both its games at the Spring Games tournament Tuesday, falling 2-0 to Long Island before a 4-0 loss to Southern Indiana.

Leadoff batter Cayla Nielsen was the only Jay to record any hits against Long Island. The Blair graduate singled in her first at bat, eventually reaching third base after an LIU error and a walk. But Nielsen was out on a double play to end the inning and Creighton's scoring chance.

Nielsen singled again in the bottom of the third, but that was CU's last hit of the game.

The Jays (9-11) managed one early hit against Southern Indiana — a single from Papillion-La Vista graduate Madeline Vejvoda in the first inning — before their bats went cold again. Creighton worked three walks, but went down in order in three of the seven innings.

CU wraps up the Spring Games tournament Wednesday with a pair of games against Penn starting at 8:30 a.m.​