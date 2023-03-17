VILLANOVA, Penn. — Creighton softball fell to Villanova 4-3 on an Ava Franz walk-off single and then blew a six-run lead to lose 8-7 as part of a doubleheader sweep Friday afternoon.

The Bluejays went into the bottom of the seventh holding onto a 3-2 lead but Chloe Smith hammered a home run to right center field to tie the game, before Franz delivered the game-winner with the bases loaded.

In the nightcap, CU was propelled by a couple of early Madeline Vejvoda RBIs and a Cayla Nielsen three-run bomb in the sixth seemingly put the game out of reach at 7-1.

But by the time the dust settled after the bottom half of the sixth, the Wildcats had scored seven runs after its first eight batters reached base, forcing Creighton to change pitchers multiple times.

Natalia Puchino, fresh off a no-hitter on Wednesday, gave up hits to all three batters she faced and allowed two earned runs.

Payton Akers (3-4) closed out the frame but the damage was already done as she took both losses on the afternoon.

Creighton... 000 011 1 — 3 9 1

Villanova... 011 000 2 — 4 7 1

W: Gallant (5-3) L: Akers (3-3)

2B: Vejvoda, CU (1). Franz, VU (1). HR: Gappa, CU (1). Smith, VU (1). White, VU (1).

Creighton (13-13)... 102 103 0 — 7 11 1

Villanova (12-13)... 000 017 x — 8 9 1

W: White (4-3) L: Akers (3-4)

2B: Cites, VU (1). White, VU (1). Jones, VU (1). Henry, VU (1). Nielsen, CU (1). Gappa, CU (1). Rosonke, CU (1). HR: Nielsen, CU (1).