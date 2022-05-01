Creighton softball ends season with loss to DePaul

Creighton's softball season came to a close with a 9-3 loss to DePaul on Sunday, the final contest for six Bluejay seniors at CU Sports Complex.

DePaul, which clinched a spot in the Big East tournament with the win, jumped to 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth but the Bluejays would rally in the bottom of the frame.

Sam Alm delivered a leadoff double before junior Kiara Mills belted her sixth home run of the season to make it 3-2. The Blue Demons, however, responded with six runs in the top of the fifth — highlighted by Baylee Cosgrove's gram slam — to pull away.

Kailey Wilson lined a solo homer, her team-leading 11th home run of the year, in the sixth inning but CU (15-27, 5-17) could get no closer.

Wilson closed the year with a .436 batting average, the second-highest single-season average in program history and the highest mark since 1978, when Anne Timmermann hit .538. Wilson also led the team with 11 doubles and ranked second in CU history with a .541 on-base percentage — behind only Alexis Cantu's .547 in 2012.

Mills wrapped up her career ranked seventh in program school history with a .331 batting average.