Creighton softball falls as Georgetown sweeps doubleheader

Georgetown opened Big East play by sweeping a doubleheader from Creighton on Sunday, 6-4 and 7-2.

Georgetown won the opener with a pair of RBI singles in the eighth inning.

Creighton had a scoring chance in the bottom of the seventh, but the Jays had the potential winning run thrown out at home. Kailey Wilson led the CU in the opener with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Creighton got RBI singles in the fourth inning from Sam Alm and Emma Rosonke, but that wasn't enough as the Hoyas had nine hits in the last three innings.