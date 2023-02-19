STEPHENVILLLE, Texas — Emma Rosonke hit a go-ahead two-run blast in the fourth inning, and Cayla Nielsen hammered a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough in Creighton softball’s 5-4 eight-inning loss to Texas A&M-Commerce Sunday.

In the top of the eighth, the first two Bluejays went in order with pinch runner Megan Miklesh placed on second at the start of the inning.

Then Maddox Boston hit a shot to the left side of the infield, where Miklesh was called out for interference with the shortstop.

Shelby Hodge stepped up to deliver the winning hit in the bottom of the frame to give the Lions the win.

Creighton (3-6) stranded nine runners while TAMU left eight, including the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth.

Natalia Puchino (1-2) took the loss.

The Bluejays will next play New Mexico in the UTEP Invitational at Las Cruces, New Mexico on Friday.

Creighton (3-6)...................... 001 210 00 — 4 10 0

Texas A&M-Commerce (2-8)... 010 210 01 — 5 10 3

W: Arredondo, 2-3. L: Puchino, 1-2. 2B: CU, Nielsen. TAMU, Guerrero. HR: CU, Rosonke