STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Creighton got a better performance in its second game Friday at the Texan Invitational. But the result was the same.

The Bluejays dropped both contests, falling to Akron 4-0 then host Tarleton State 3-1. After opening the season with two wins, CU has dropped four straight.

Creighton and Akron were scoreless in the opener until the fifth inning, when the Zips scored all four runs — three were unearned. The Jays had more errors (3) than hits (1) as Haley Croyle struck out 12 to pick up the complete-game win.

In the nightcap, Alyssa Gappa drove in Creighton’s first run of the day with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, but the Jays couldn’t push across another score. They stranded eight runners.

CU continues tournament play Saturday against Northern Colorado at 2 p.m. and Akron at 6:30.