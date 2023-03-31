A pair of crooked numbers put on the scoreboard by Butler snowballed into a 10-2 loss for Creighton softball on Friday afternoon.

The Bulldogs scored four in the third and three more in the fifth to pull away and extend the Bluejays' losing streak to nine games.

Olivia Moxley led BU's charge with four RBIs, with one coming off a Jays error in the third.

Butler cashed in on another CU error in the third, as a Natalia Puchino wild pitch was followed by a throwing error by catcher Lily West and led to two Bulldog runs.

Creighton's scoring came from a Kailey Wilson two-run double in the bottom of the third.

BU also smashed three home runs on a windy afternoon in Omaha, with two hit by Paige Dorsett and a solo shot by Monique Hoosen.

CU looks to snap its losing skid vs. Butler on Senior Day Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. from the Creighton Sports Complex.

Butler (13-19)...... 004 032 1 — 10 11 0

Creighton (13-20)... 002 000 0 — 2 5 2

W: Griman (7-7) L: Puchino (7-9) 2B: BU, Boyer. CU, Wilson, Nielsen. HR: BU, Dorsett, 2, Hoosen.