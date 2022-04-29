 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball falls to DePaul for the Jays' 14th straight loss

  • Updated
  • 0

DePaul's five-run sixth inning propelled the Blue Demons to a 9-4 win over Creighton softball on Friday.

Creighton led 3-2 after five innings before DePaul's late surge. Tori Meyer's two-run homer put DePaul ahead for good.

Kailey Wilson's RBI single in the fourth gave Creighton its 3-2 lead. Alyssa Gappa added a homer to center in the seventh.

Wilson, Gappa and Brittney Manthie had two hits each, while Sam Alm scored twice for Creighton, which has dropped 14 straight. CU and DePaul will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

