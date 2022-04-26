Creighton softball falls to South Dakota for 13th straight loss

VERMILLION, S.D. — Rylee Nicholson hit a pair of RBI doubles, Clara Edwards pitched a complete game and South Dakota shut out Creighton 4-0 on Tuesday night.
Nicholson got the Coyotes going right away, hitting a two-run double off CU starter Alexis Wiggins in the first inning. After Mikayla Santa Cruz relieved Wiggins, Nicholson hit another RBI double in the third and came home on a double by Central City graduate Gabby Moser.
Kiara Mills and Cayla Nielsen collected the only hits for the Bluejays, who have lost 13 straight. They will return to action with a home series against DePaul starting Friday.