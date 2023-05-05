Creighton softball was unable to get momentum going to begin its final series of the regular season in a 12-3 loss to St. John's that ended after five innings Friday evening.

The Red Storm used two three-run homers and several other base hits to pile up the runs quickly as Bluejay ace Natalia Puchino could only retire one SJU batter before being relieved by Jena Lawrence who pitched the remainder of the game.

Puchino gave up five earned runs on two hits and three walks.

CU's lone offense came off a pair of Jays dingers as Kailey Wilson hit a two-run shot in the third and Alyssa Gappa slammed her team-leading 11th of the year.

Creighton continues its series with St. John's at CU Sports Complex Saturday at 1 p.m.

St. John's (21-26)... 501 42 — 12 12 0

Creighton (21-30)...002 01 — 3 5 1

W: Mearns (7-13) L: Puchino (12-14) HR: SJU, Cody, Thompson. CU, Wilson, Gappa.