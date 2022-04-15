Creighton softball falls to Villanova for seventh straight loss

Villanova scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to outlast Creighton 7-5 Friday afternoon.

Creighton took a 4-2 lead with a four-run fourth inning. Emma Rosonke and Kailey Wilson each had RBI doubles in the rally.

But Villanova answered with two runs in the fifth and then Wildcats got a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double to take a 7-4 lead in the eighth.

Shayla Dahlen led off the bottom of the eighth with a homer to right, but Villanova reliever Caroline Pellicano retired the next three batters for the save.

Creighton, which has dropped seven straight, and Villanova will play their series finale at noon Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.