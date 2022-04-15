 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball falls to Villanova for seventh straight loss

  • Updated
  • 0

Villanova scored three times in the top of the eighth inning to outlast Creighton 7-5 Friday afternoon.

Creighton took a 4-2 lead with a four-run fourth inning. Emma Rosonke and Kailey Wilson each had RBI doubles in the rally.

But Villanova answered with two runs in the fifth and then Wildcats got a bases-loaded walk and a two-run double to take a 7-4 lead in the eighth.

Shayla Dahlen led off the bottom of the eighth with a homer to right, but Villanova reliever Caroline Pellicano retired the next three batters for the save.

Creighton, which has dropped seven straight, and Villanova will play their series finale at noon Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert