 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball falls to Villanova

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the second inning, but Villanova hit three homers in the sixth inning as the Wildcats rallied for a 10-5 win Saturday.

Villanova, which trailed 5-1 after four innings, moved in front with a six-run sixth. Chloe Smith's three-run homer gave the Wildcats the lead.

Creighton hit four homers on the day, all in the first two innings. Kailey Wilson homered in the first, then Sam Alm, Emma Rosonke and Shayla Dahlen started the second with consecutive blasts.

But Villanova was able to sweep the series with its comeback as Creighton dropped its eighth straight.

Creighton will host UNO at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Villanova (22-19, 12-4) 100 036 0 - 10 12 0

Creighton (14-20, 4-12) 131 000 0 - 5 8 0

W: Kennedy, 6-6. L: Mullally, 4-7. 2B: VU, Rauch; CU, Nielsen. HR: VU, Jones, Smith, Henry; CU, Wilson, Alm, Rosonke, Dahlen.

People are also reading…

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert