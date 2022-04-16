Creighton softball falls to Villanova

Creighton hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the second inning, but Villanova hit three homers in the sixth inning as the Wildcats rallied for a 10-5 win Saturday.

Villanova, which trailed 5-1 after four innings, moved in front with a six-run sixth. Chloe Smith's three-run homer gave the Wildcats the lead.

Creighton hit four homers on the day, all in the first two innings. Kailey Wilson homered in the first, then Sam Alm, Emma Rosonke and Shayla Dahlen started the second with consecutive blasts.

But Villanova was able to sweep the series with its comeback as Creighton dropped its eighth straight.

Creighton will host UNO at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Villanova (22-19, 12-4) 100 036 0 - 10 12 0

Creighton (14-20, 4-12) 131 000 0 - 5 8 0

W: Kennedy, 6-6. L: Mullally, 4-7. 2B: VU, Rauch; CU, Nielsen. HR: VU, Jones, Smith, Henry; CU, Wilson, Alm, Rosonke, Dahlen.

