SOFTBALL

Creighton softball falls to Villanova

Villanova's Paige Rauch hurt Creighton at the plate and in the circle as the Bluejays dropped a Big East series opener 9-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Rauch homered and drove in four runs while throwing a two-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Creighton's lone run came in the second when Kiara Mills' flyball to center was lost in the sun and she circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

Creighton pitcher Kate Mullally dropped her fourth straight decision and overall CU has lost six in a row.

Creighton and Villanova will play again at 1 p.m. Friday.

