ROSEMONT, Ill. — It was another noteworthy day for Kailey Wilson, but Creighton was unable to come away with a win Sunday at the season-opening DePaul Dome tournament.

The Bluejays lost 9-6 to Eastern Kentucky and 6-4 to St. Thomas.

Despite outhitting EKU 9-5 in the opener, four errors led to five unearned runs — and Creighton’s first loss off the year.

Wilson drove in four runs, highlighted by a three-run shot in the seventh inning. That was the first homer of season for the reigning Big East player of the year, moving her into a tie for 10th on the program’s career home run list.

She also hit her fourth double in the opener while Sydra Seville added three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

In the nightcap, the Jays raced to a 4-0 lead, highlighted by Madeline Vejvoda’s three-run triple in the first. But the Tommies tied it with a four-run third inning before Katie Goelz’s two-run double — and fourth RBI of the game — provided the winning runs in the sixth.

Creighton (2-2) is back in action Friday at the Texan Invitational. The Jays will play Akron at 9:30 a.m. before taking on host Tarleton State at 2 p.m.

Creighton............... 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 — 6 9 4

Eastern Kentucky... 0 2 3 4 0 0 x — 9 5 1

W: Narvaez, 2-0. L: Wiggins, 1-1. 2B: CU, Wilson. EKU, Riley, Barron, Miller. HR: CU, Wilson (1).