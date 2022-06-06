Creighton softball hires former UNO standout Krista Wood as coach

Creighton has hired South Dakota State's Krista Wood as its new softball coach, making her the third coach in program history.

Wood is a three-time Summit League coach of the year and has plenty of ties to the Omaha area.

"Krista is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate who has earned a tremendous amount of success as a head coach at two different universities," Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom said in a release. "Our softball program will thrive under Krista's leadership."

She replaces Brent Vigness, who led the Bluejays to more than 800 wins since 1993 before Creighton made a coaching move last month.

Wood was South Dakota State's coach the past eight years, compiling a 238-164 record to become the school's winningest coach.

SDSU won the Summit's regular-season and tournament titles the past two years, defeating UNO in the tournament final both years.

Before SDSU, Wood was coach at Wayne State from 2007 to 2014. She compiled a 270-154 record with the Wildcats.

As a player, Wood was a standout pitcher at UNO from 1999 to 2003. She holds school records in wins (106), complete games (110) and innings pitched (858.1) and was named to the Mavs' athletic hall of fame in 2020.

The Missouri Valley, Iowa, native also was a pitching coach at Omaha Gross and Westside.

