Creighton softball added a pair of Division I transfers to its roster, coach Krista Wood announced Thursday.

The new Bluejays are Kaelan Schultz, who was at South Dakota State, and Kenzie Schopfer, who was at Wichita State.

"We are excited to bring Kaelan back to her home state," said Wood, who left SDSU last year to become Creighton's coach. "She has a good bat with some pop that will help us continue to grow our offense."

Schultz, who redshirted at SDSU, was an all-stater at Hastings where she set a new high school state record with 65 career home runs. As a senior, she hit .596 with 22 homers and 65 RBIs.

Schultz also played on the 2021 Nebraska Gold team that won a PGF national championship.

Schopfer pitched the past two seasons for Wichita State, which made NCAA tournament appearances both years. She appeared in 14 games, went 2-0 with 27 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

That duo joins Aiyana Curry, Erika Kanetzky, Kenzie Nakasawa, Brooklyn Patchen, Ashten Pierson, Sydney Potter and Brooke Shifflett in this year's CU recruiting class.