Creighton softball loses doubleheader to South Dakota State

A pair of big third innings doomed Creighton on Sunday as South Dakota State swept a doubleheader 18-0 and 8-0.

South Dakota State blew open the first game with a 12-run third, then followed with seven runs in the third of the second game.

The Jackrabbits (8-4) combined for 26 runs on 24 hits, including eight home runs.

The Bluejays (7-5), meanwhile, managed seven hits — with only one, Madeline Vejvoda's double in the second game, going for extra bases. The Bluejays struck out 17 times and walked three times.

Creighton looks to bounce back next weekend at the Evansville tournament, where it will open against Bowling Green on Friday.