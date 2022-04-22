 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball losing streak extends to 10 with loss to Butler

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton softball's struggles continued as the Bluejays lost a 2-1 decision to Butler on Friday, their 10th straight loss.

Creighton trailed 2-0 before starting the sixth inning with three straight singles. Sam Alm scored on a passed ball.

But with runners at first and second with no outs, Butler brought in reliever Alyssa Graves, who got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the threat.

Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a four-hitter for Creighton. Kailey Wilson had two of CU's four hits as she raised her average to .436.

Creighton and Butler continue their series at noon Saturday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Creighton softball falls to Villanova

Creighton softball falls to Villanova

Creighton hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the second inning, but Villanova hit three homers in the sixth inning as the Wildcats rallied for a win Saturday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert