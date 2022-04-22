Creighton softball losing streak extends to 10 with loss to Butler

Creighton softball's struggles continued as the Bluejays lost a 2-1 decision to Butler on Friday, their 10th straight loss.
Creighton trailed 2-0 before starting the sixth inning with three straight singles. Sam Alm scored on a passed ball.
But with runners at first and second with no outs, Butler brought in reliever Alyssa Graves, who got a groundout and two strikeouts to end the threat.
Mikayla Santa Cruz threw a four-hitter for Creighton. Kailey Wilson had two of CU's four hits as she raised her average to .436.
Creighton and Butler continue their series at noon Saturday.
