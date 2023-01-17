Creighton softball picked fifth in Big East preseason coaches poll

Creighton softball was picked fifth in the Big East preseason coaches poll, the conference announced on Tuesday.
DePaul claimed the top spot with 58 points (three first-place votes), while Villanova, the defending league tournament champion, came in at No. 2 with 57 points (four first-place votes). Regular-season champion UConn was voted No. 3 with 56 points (two first-place votes). The Bluejays received 34 points.
The Jays return 12 letterwinners, including Kailey Wilson, the 2022 Big East Player of the Year and a two-time unanimous All-Big East first team selection.
Last season, Wilson led the Big East with a .436 batting average, a .812 slugging percentage and .541 on-base percentage. She led the Jays with 51 hits and finished the season with 11 home runs.
The 2022 season will Creighton's first under coach Krista Wood, who spent eight seasons as the head coach at South Dakota State. Wood's record at SDSU was 238-164 and she was named the Summit League Coach of the Year three times (2018, 2021 and 2022).
The Jays open the 2023 season against St. Thomas at the DePaul Dome Tournament on Feb 11. Their home opener is March 14 against Kansas City.
Preseason coaches poll
1. DePaul (3 first-place votes), 58
