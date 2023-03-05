Madeira Beach, FL – Creighton softball used a late comeback to defeat Holy Cross 5-2 after being shut out 3-0 by Coastal Carolina Sunday at the Spring Games tournament.

In the nightcap, the Bluejays (9-9) finally got the bats going and scored five runs in the final two innings to grab the victory.

Neither team had a run on the board until the Crusaders pushed two across in the bottom of the fourth off a Bailey Bates double.

Ella Dalton pinch hit in the top of the sixth for CU and used her opportunity with the bases loaded to deliver an RBI single. Emma Rosonke followed her with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Madeline Vejvoda scored her second run of the game, this time the go-ahead run, off a Kailey Wilson base hit. A moment later, Alyssa Gappa slammed a two-run shot to seal the win.

Natalia Puchino (3-2) pitched six solid innings for Creighton, scattering five hits, allowing two earned runs, no walks, and two strikeouts.

Payton Akers came in to earn the save, getting the Crusaders to go down in order.

Creighton continues its Spring Games action Tuesday when they face Long Island at 10 a.m.

Coastal Carolina… 102 000 0 – 3 8 2

Creighton… 000 000 0 – 0 4 0

W: Picone (3-1) L: Wiggins (2-3)

2B: Montoya, CC (1). HR: Zana, CC (1). Keith, CC (1).

Creighton (9-9)… 000 002 3 – 5 6 1

Holy Cross… 000 200 0 – 2 5 0

W: Puchino (3-2) L: Yurchick (2-5)

2B: Bates, HC (1). Nielsen, CU (1). Vejvoda, CU (1). HR: Gappa, CU (1).