Creighton softball's Big East skid continued Saturday with a pair of losses to Seton Hall at CU Sports Complex.

The Bluejays (13-18, 0-6) have lost their first six conference games after falling to the Pirates 8-2 and 6-5.

Creighton made a late rally in the second game, but couldn't finish off the comeback. The Jays trailed 6-0 after allowing five runs in the third inning, but Cayla Nielsen hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to put Creighton on the board.

Emma Rosonke hit an RBI double in the seventh inning and Madeline Vejvoda drove in two more with another double to cut the deficit to one run with two outs. Alyssa Gappa lined out on the next at-bat to end the comeback attempt.

The Jays fell behind big in the first game, too, with the Pirates (15-10, 6-3) leading 8-0 after the sixth inning. Lily West and Vejvoda hit RBI doubles in the bottom of the inning to make the score 8-2 but that was as close as CU would get.

Creighton continues its homestand with a game against Drake at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Seton Hall 002 141 0—8 11 2

At Creighton 000 002 0—2 8 2

W: Smith, 5-4. L: Akers, 4-5. 2B: SH, Allen, Alexander, CU, West, Vejvoda, Perez.

Seton Hall (15-10, 6-3) 005 010 0—6 9 0

At Creighton (13-8, 0-6) 000 020 3—5 8 1

W: Babik, 3-2. L: Puchino, 7-7. 2B: SH, Colonnetta, CU, West, Vejvoda, Wilson, Rosonke. HR, CU, Nielsen.