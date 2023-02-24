LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Creighton failed to get on the scoreboard and the win column as it opened play Friday at the UTEP Invitational.

New Mexico beat the Bluejays 4-0 in their opener to extend CU’s losing streak to three. The Jays second game of the day ended after World-Herald press deadline.

Creighton (3-7) threatened in the seventh inning with a single and a walk with one out, but Amber Linton struck out the final two Jays to complete the four-hitter. She finished with nine strikeouts.

CU continues tourney play Saturday, which moves to El Paso, Texas, against UMKC (2 p.m.) and UTEP (8 p.m.).

Creighton (3-7)...... 000;000;0—0;4;0

New Mexico (6-6)... 202;000;x—4;5;1

W: Linton, 4-2. L: Puchino, 1-3. 2B: CU, Gappa. HR: NM, Garcia.