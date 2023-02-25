EL PASO, Texas — Kailey Wilson homered and Alyssa Gappa had three doubles as they led Creighton softball to a 7-0 win over UMKC on Saturday.

Wilson, the reigning Big East player of the year, quickly put the Bluejays in front with her three-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Gappa added a two-run double in the fourth inning and a run-scoring double in the sixth. She finished the day 4 for 4 with three RBIs.

Creighton also recorded its first shutout of the season. Natalia Puchino worked the first five innings for the win, while Payton Akers went the last two innings.

CU will face Tarleton State at 10 a.m. Sunday.

UMKC (3-10) 000 000 0 - 0 7 0

Creighton (4-8) 301 201 x - 7 9 0

W: Puchino, 2-3. L: Danielson, 1-2. 2B: UMKC, Smith; CU, Gappa 3, Seville. HR: CU, Wilson.