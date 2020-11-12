Creighton softball signs Norris' Alexis Wiggins in three-player recruiting class

Creighton’s softball program on Thursday announced the addition of a three-player recruiting class, which includes Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins.
Wiggins was a member of The World-Herald’s 2020 All-Nebraska Team after she finished this past season with a 23-5 record, a 2.96 ERA and 294 strikeouts.
Also joining Wiggins in the Jays’ 2021 class are pitcher Alyssa Bostley (Verona, Wisconsin) and outfielder Sydra Seville (New Lenox, Illinois). The three players will first be eligible to play for CU in the 2022 spring season.
2020 All-Nebraska softball first team
Papillion-La Vista's Mia Jarecki
2020 Senior .521, 12 HRs
Jarecki was the state’s best second baseman for the second straight season and was a four-year starter as the Monarchs went 142-4. Jarecki hit .521 with nine doubles, 12 homers and 28 RBIs with a 1.010 slugging percentage as the leadoff hitter. The South Dakota State commit scored 59 runs this season to finish as the Monarchs’ all-time leader (182). Other career numbers: .500 batting average, 97 RBIs and 60 steals.
Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl
2020 Senior 29-0, 338 Ks
The Oklahoma commit’s 29-0 2020 puts her career record at 98-3 with 1,001 career K’s. Bahl had 338 strikeouts in 148 innings this season — against 15 walks and 28 hits. Bahl finished as Papio’s career leader in hits (203), home runs (58) and RBIs (187). She also has three more all-class records in consecutive victories (57), shutouts (56) and eight perfect games to go with 14 no-hitters.
Omaha Skutt's Hannah Camenzind
2020 Junior .657, 14-1
Not only was Camenzind one of the state’s premier outfielders, she also was 14-1 with a 1.36 ERA — while putting up school-record offensive numbers. Camenzind broke ex-Husker Kaylan Jablonski’s single-season batting record of .654 by hitting .657. Her 68 hits tied Jablonski’s record, too.
Omaha Skutt's Lauren Camenzind
2020 Junior .410, 12 HRs
Lauren and twin sister Hannah committed to play at Arkansas. Through that decision, the twins never lost focus on a goal that eluded them their first two seasons as SkyHawks -– a state championship. As Skutt’s leadoff hitter, Camenzind hit .410 with 12 home runs, 27 RBIs and scored 49 runs.
North Platte's Tatum Montelongo
When the season started, Montelongo was the Bulldogs’ No. 2 pitcher. It didn’t take her long to emerge as the ace and breakout at the Class A state tournament. She led North Platte to victories over Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln Southwest before giving state champ Papio its toughest test of the tournament. Montelongo finished 20-10 with a 1.75 ERA. She also hit .320 with 15 home runs.
Papillion-La Vista South's Lindsey Kelly
2020 Senior .450, 54 RBis
Kelly became the first Papio South player to earn first-team All-Nebraska honors since 2012 with an error-free season in center fielder. The Fort Hays State commit also led the Titans to their first state tournament berth since 2014 . Kelly hit .450 with 54 RBIs, 36 runs and 24 stolen bases.
Papillion-La Vista's Maggie Vasa
2020 Senior .435, 33 R
Vasa finished her second season as a Monarch by again earning All-Nebraska honors as a defensive spark plug at shortstop and using her power and speed to post another stellar set of offensive numbers. The Iowa commit hit .435 with nine doubles, seven home runs, 29 RBIs, 33 runs and 16 stolen bases. Vasa also finished with a .949 fielding percentage.
Hastings' Kaelan Schultz
2020 Sophmore .495, 16 HRs
One of the primary reasons the Tigers had a state tourney breakthrough was Schultz. The signature swing was the 1-2 fastball she drove over the right-field fence against Grand Island Northwest for a walk-off, three-run shot that eventually helped Hastings get to its first Class B title game. Schultz finished with .495 average, 16 homers, 50 RBIs, 45 runs and a 1.018 slugging percentage.
Norris' Alexis Wiggins
2020 Senior .429, 39 RBIs
Wiggins is another one of those top-shelf pitchers who also keeps opposing defenses on their toes when she’s in the batters box. She finished with a 23-5 record, with four of those five losses coming again the top two teams in Class A and Class B. Wiggins had 294 strikeouts with a 2.96 ERA. At the plate Wiggins hit .429 with six home runs and 39 RBIs to lead a potent Titans offense.
Elkhorn South's Kacie Hoffmann
2020 Senior .612, 14 HRs
Hoffmann at times plays the outfield like a soccer goalie, not afraid to lay out for a popfly before they reach the outfield grass. That’s one of the skills that earned Hoffmann a scholarship offer from Arkansas. Hoffmann leaves as the school record-holder in batting average, RBIs, home runs and hits. She finished this season hitting .612 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and 42 runs.
Omaha Marian's Abby Russell
2020 Senior .466, 11 HRs
Russell led the Crusaders with 13 doubles, four triples, 11 homers and 13 steals while being Marian’s defensive anchor at shortstop. Russell also handled spot duty as a pitcher, including a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts to defeat Papio South in the district final. Russell also went 4 for 4 with a home run in that game. She hit .466 with 46 RBIs.
Papillion-La Vista's Brooke Dumont
2020 Senior .531, 12 HRs
Dumont may be remembered as the best catcher in state history. Dumont had another error-free season (her third) at catcher while also emerging as the school’s career leader in batting average at .517. This season, the South Dakota State commit hit .531 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs. She also had 13 doubles and a 1.042 slugging percentage while striking out five times.
Omaha Skutt's Ruby Meylan
2020 Junior 18-2, 1.86
Meylan cuts an intimidating presence in the circle and at the plate. While helping the SkyHawks win the school’s third state title, Meylan showed why she’s a top 2022 prospect. She was 18-2 with 140 strikeouts and a 1.86 ERA. In 116 innings, Meylan gave up 18 walks. She was equally impressive on offense, batting .495 with a .580 on-base percentage, 34 runs, 13 home runs and 48 RBIs.
