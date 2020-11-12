 Skip to main content
Creighton softball signs Norris' Alexis Wiggins in three-player recruiting class
SOFTBALL

Creighton softball signs Norris' Alexis Wiggins in three-player recruiting class

Creighton’s softball program on Thursday announced the addition of a three-player recruiting class, which includes Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins.

Wiggins was a member of The World-Herald’s 2020 All-Nebraska Team after she finished this past season with a 23-5 record, a 2.96 ERA and 294 strikeouts.

Also joining Wiggins in the Jays’ 2021 class are pitcher Alyssa Bostley (Verona, Wisconsin) and outfielder Sydra Seville (New Lenox, Illinois). The three players will first be eligible to play for CU in the 2022 spring season.

2020 All-Nebraska softball first team

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

