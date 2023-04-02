Creighton softball didn't take any time to put runs on the board in its 9-1 win over Butler that snapped a 10-game skid at CU Sports Complex.

The Bluejays (14-21) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in a 5-inning mercy rule victory.

10 of the first 11 CU batters reached base to open the game.

Last year's Big East player of the year Kailey Wilson hit her seventh home run of the season — a three-run shot — to open the scoring.

After a Madeline Vejvoda single, Alyssa Gappa followed with her eighth dinger of the year to put Creighton up 5-0 before the first out was recorded.

Saren Croker added a two-run homer of her own in the second.

Natalia Puchino (8-9) pitched all five frames for CU, scattered four hits, gave up just one earned run, and struck out three Bulldogs.

The Jays will look to build on its momentum heading into next weekend's series vs. DePaul that begins Friday at 12 p.m. in Chicago.

Butler (14-19)... 001 00 — 1 4 1

Creighton (14-21)... 720 0x — 9 11 0

W: Puchino (8-9) L: Griman (7-8) HR: Gappa, Wilson, Croker