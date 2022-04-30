Creighton softball snaps a 14-game losing streak with win over DePaul

Kailey Wilson hit two homers and drove in five to lead Creighton to an 11-6 win over DePaul on Saturday.

The Bluejays, who snapped a 14-game losing streak, broke a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the fifth on Emma Rosonke's RBI single.

Mikayla Santa Cruz, who entered the game in the fifth, shut down the Blue Demons the rest of the way to earn the win.

Sam Alm and Saren Croker also drove in two runs for the Bluejays.

Creighton concludes the regular season against DePaul at noon Sunday.

