MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Emma Rosonke's sacrifice fly in the sixth proved to be the difference as Creighton edged Albany 3-2 on Saturday to complete a doubleheader sweep on the first day of the Spring Games tournament.

In the early game, Rosonke had a grand slam as the Bluejays (8-8) crushed Bethune-Cookman 11-2.

The Jays got a pair of strong outings from their starters, with Natalia Puchino scattering four hits and one earned run in the opener and Alexis Wiggins allowing one run in five innings in the nightcap.

Creighton trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth against Albany (3-6), but the Jays scored a run on an error and followed with an RBI single from Madeline Vejvoda. Albany tied it on a solo homer in the top of the sixth, but Ella Dalton led off the bottom of the inning with a triple. She scored when Rosonke flied to center.

The Jays will face Coastal Carolina and Holy Cross in a doubleheader starting at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Creighton;630;000;2--11;10;1

Bethune-Cookman (1-17);020;000;0--2;6;3

W: Puchino, 4-3. L: Mallary, 0-1. 2B: CU, Nielsen, West. HR: CU. Rosonke.

Albany (3-6);000;p101;0--2;5;1

Creighton (8-8);000;021;x--3;5;0

W: Akers, 6-6. L: Lewis, 0-4. 2B: A, Grahek. 3B: CU, Dalton. HR: A, Petty, Petrella.

