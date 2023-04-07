CHICAGO — Cayla Nielsen's two-run base hit in the seventh lifted Creighton to a 3-2 win, then the Jays cruised to a 14-3 win to pick up a doubleheader sweep of DePaul Friday afternoon.

Brooke Johnson picked up two RBIs in the first three innings on a sacrifice fly and a base hit to give DePaul an early 2-0 lead in the early game.

Alyssa Gappa knocked home the Bluejays' first run in the sixth before Nielsen delivered the clutch single to left-center field with two runners in scoring position, and the Jays down to their final out.

In the nightcap, CU took advantage of three DePaul errors, including one by DU centerfielder Tori Meyer in the second inning as Lily West advanced to second on the play and two Jays scored, both unearned.

Kailey Wilson then stepped up right after to hit a two-run dinger that put Creighton ahead 5-0.

Ensley Frame and Nielsen both delivered RBI hits in the third to blow the game wide open.

The Blue Demons would come back with two of its own in the fourth, but a four-run sixth from CU ended the game via mercy rule.

Nielsen, West and Frame all finished the game with 3 RBIs each.

Creighton... 000 001 2 — 3 8 0

DePaul... 101 000 0 — 2 6 1

W: Puchino (9-9) L: Smith (3-8) 2B: DU, Wohlers.

Creighton (16-21)... 143 024 — 14 13 0

DePaul (11-20)... 001 110 — 3 6 3

W: Akers (5-5) L: Pierce (2-1) 2B: DU, Sullivan. HR: CU, Wilson.