VERMILLION, S.D. — Creighton softball used two quick starts to earn a doubleheader sweep of South Dakota Tuesday at Nygaard Field.

The Bluejays scored three in the first inning of game one and went on to win 7-1, and used a five-run first in the nightcap to grab a 9-6 victory.

All five CU runs to begin the second game were unearned as the Jays took advantage of three Coyote errors out of the gate.

After Madeline Vejvoda reached on catcher's interference, the bases were loaded for Ella Dalton who stepped up and delivered a three-run double, advancing to third on a throwing error by USD, and bringing the score to 5-0.

South Dakota would answer with three of its own in the third but Creighton extended its lead in the fifth as Dalton and Ensley Frame scored on a Cayla Nielsen base hit combined with another USD error.

Lily West followed Nielsen with another RBI single to make it 8-3.

South Dakota would rally with four runs in the final four innings, but Jena Lawrence secured the final five outs to seal the win after relieving Natalia Puchino (11-13).

Lawrence (1-2) earned her first victory of the season in the early game through another solid relief performance from the circle.

The Coyotes ended up out-hitting CU 14-10, but its four errors turned out to be the difference.

USD committed three errors in the first game as well, leading to a couple more unearned runs for the Jays.

Creighton continues its road trip with a weekend series at Providence beginning Friday at 2 p.m.

Creighton... 301 020 1 — 7 12 0

South Dakota... 100 000 0 — 1 3 3

W: Lawrence (1-2) L: Wedeking (6-11) 2B: CU, Nielsen. USD, Sainz, Wilson. HR: CU, Rosonke.

Creighton (20-27)... 500 301 0 — 9 10 0

South Dakota (19-23)... 030 210 1 — 7 14 4

W: Puchino (11-13) L: Marquez (1-2) 2B: CU, Rosonke, Dalton. USD, Moser.