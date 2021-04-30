Creighton softball swept by South Dakota State in doubleheader

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Tori Kniesche, a freshman from Wayne, threw a no-hitter in the nightcap as South Dakota State swept a doubleheader from Creighton on Friday, 9-2 and 11-0 in five innings.

Kniesche, who improves to 18-1, walked a batter in the first inning before retiring the last 13 batters she faced.

In the opener, Creighton took a 2-1 lead in the third inning after a RBI single by Cayla Nielsen and a double by Kailey Wilson.

But in the bottom of the third, SDSU got a two-run homer from Kelsey Lenox, the first of three homers hit that game by the Jackrabbits.

Creighton (14-14) is off until May 8 when it hosts Butler.​